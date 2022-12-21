Slits, Zips, Cut-Outs: Sharvari's Style

She wears each of her identities effortlessly, moving between both like a chamelion.

The Girl Next Door.

The Actor With Star Potential.

Nowhere is that more evident than in how Sharvari puts together her outfits.

IMAGE: Add a zip to the front of a blouse and you have amped it on the seduction scale by two dozen umpteen notches.

Goodbye boring buttons. Goodbye tedious hooks.

Doesn't Sharvari's super-sleek style here remind you of Cindy Crawford from the '90s?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: The floppy hat frames an entrancing smile.

Enviably, she makes the most basic combos come across as captivating.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Cut-outs do far more for an outfit than cleavage. Would you agree? Like they do for the jumpsuit Sharvari has chosen.

Did you know that the cut-out style began as far back as 1933 when future Hollywood legend Bette Davis, at the premiere of her film Ex-Lady, wore a sultry white gown with a diamond cut-out in the centre.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sharvari's got wardrobe range. The three-toned, four-coloured sari against the triple-hued background is a picture packed with colour and charm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Sea, sky and Sharvari: Ain't it a gem of a sun-and-sand getup?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Hip-highlighting and thigh-baring ebony.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar