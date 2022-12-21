News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Slits, Zips, Cut-Outs: Sharvari's Style

Slits, Zips, Cut-Outs: Sharvari's Style

By REDIFF STYLE
December 21, 2022 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

She wears each of her identities effortlessly, moving between both like a chamelion.

The Girl Next Door.

The Actor With Star Potential.

Nowhere is that more evident than in how Sharvari puts together her outfits.

IMAGE: Add a zip to the front of a blouse and you have amped it on the seduction scale by two dozen umpteen notches.
Goodbye boring buttons. Goodbye tedious hooks.
Doesn't Sharvari's super-sleek style here remind you of Cindy Crawford from the '90s?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The floppy hat frames an entrancing smile.
Enviably, she makes the most basic combos come across as captivating.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cut-outs do far more for an outfit than cleavage. Would you agree? Like they do for the jumpsuit Sharvari has chosen.
Did you know that the cut-out style began as far back as 1933 when future Hollywood legend Bette Davis, at the premiere of her film Ex-Lady, wore a sultry white gown with a diamond cut-out in the centre.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sharvari's got wardrobe range. The three-toned, four-coloured sari against the triple-hued background is a picture packed with colour and charm.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sea, sky and Sharvari: Ain't it a gem of a sun-and-sand getup?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hip-highlighting and thigh-baring ebony.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: It only gets bolder. Why get stuck with cut-outs when you can have a slit that ends... Where does the slit finish?!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara Suits Up In Style
Sara Suits Up In Style
Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta
Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta
Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend
Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend
X'mas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns
X'mas Recipes: Fruity Cake, Sweet Buns
Is This Kid Attending Parliament?
Is This Kid Attending Parliament?
Are You Ready For These Kuttey?
Are You Ready For These Kuttey?
External factors will dent the economy: RBI Guv
External factors will dent the economy: RBI Guv

More like this

Meet India's Stylish Chess Queen

Meet India's Stylish Chess Queen

Mrunal, Shibani Have Something To Say

Mrunal, Shibani Have Something To Say

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances