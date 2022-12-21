Slits, Zips, Cut-Outs: Sharvari's Style

She wears each of her identities effortlessly, moving between both like a chamelion.
The Girl Next Door.
The Actor With Star Potential.
Nowhere is that more evident than in how Sharvari puts together her outfits.
IMAGE: Add a zip to the front of a blouse and you have amped it on the seduction scale by two dozen umpteen notches.
Goodbye boring buttons. Goodbye tedious hooks.
Doesn't Sharvari's super-sleek style here remind you of Cindy Crawford from the '90s?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: The floppy hat frames an entrancing smile.
Enviably, she makes the most basic combos come across as captivating.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: Cut-outs do far more for an outfit than cleavage. Would you agree? Like they do for the jumpsuit Sharvari has chosen.
Did you know that the cut-out style began as far back as 1933 when future Hollywood legend Bette Davis, at the premiere of her film Ex-Lady, wore a sultry white gown with a diamond cut-out in the centre.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sharvari's got wardrobe range. The three-toned, four-coloured sari against the triple-hued background is a picture packed with colour and charm.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: Sea, sky and Sharvari: Ain't it a gem of a sun-and-sand getup?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram
IMAGE: Hip-highlighting and thigh-baring ebony.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: It only gets bolder. Why get stuck with cut-outs when you can have a slit that ends... Where does the slit finish?!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar