Bhumi, Sanya, Vidya's Red Carpet Stories

Stars dazzled on the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT awards.

Taapsee Pannu was among the big winners of the night.

But the other important question remains to be answered: Who wore what? Let's take a look.

Sanya Malhotra makes a bold statement on the red carpet.

Bhumi Pednekar wears the sari so differently.

Shriya Pilgaonkar makes black look hotter.

Sobhita Dhulipala in sheer red lace.

Raveena Tandon, who was one of the winners, puts her best foot forward.

Shweta Tripathi picks white for the night.

Nothing Hush Hush about Kritika Kamra's red carpet look.

Neha Dhupia sizzles in a black pant suit.

After introducing Kuttey to the world, Konkona Sensharma makes a splash on the red carpet.

Surveen Chawla will soon be seen in the Web series Rana Naidu, along with Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati.

Amruta Khanvilkar goes pink.

Vidya Balan, seen here with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, finally ditches the sari for a gown.

Shreya Dhanwanthary will seen next in the Web series Guns & Gulaabs with Rajkummar Rao and her Chup co-star Dulquer Salmaan.

She joins Jim Sarbh, who won the Best Actor Drama, Critics (Male) for Rocket Boys, on the red carpet.

Khushali Kumar.

Mommy-to-be Gauahar Khan hosted the show along with...

Maniesh Paul.

Check out Neena Gupta's purse! The actor won the Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female) Comedy award for Panchayat Season 2.

Sakshi Tanwar won the Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Female) for the thriller series, Mai.

Anupriya Goenka.

Anil Kapoor wins the Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for his thriller, Thar.

His son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with Thar Director Raj Chaudhary.

Amruta Subhash is flanked by her husband Sandesh Kulkarni, left, and Anup Soni.

Abhishek Banerjee.

Vineet Kumar Singh.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Ashutosh Rana.

Arunoday Singh.

Bhuvan Bam's Web series Taaza Khabar will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 6.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

