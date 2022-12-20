Sara Suits Up In Style

Mumbai winters are not of the sub-zero variety. And in the day the mercury can climb.

That gives fashion a lot of room to play around in. It's neither too hot for blazers and turtlenecks. Nor too cold for sleeveless paraphernalia.

As the showstopper for urban unisex brand Huemn's Swag collection, Sara Ali Khan strolled, with fierce bold strides, down the ramp in a hot 'n' cold winter-summer look.

IMAGE: A pantsuit teamed with a slinky black bralette is a jugaad-type solution to all your winter blues -- the layered aspect will keep you warm and sexy.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tassles and streamers: To toast 10 years of the brand, Sara sported a 'marquee' item from the Swag line that was in collaboration with Pepsi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar



Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The light-painted south Mumbai Sorab Mansion backdrop lent more power to Sara, her suit and her business-like attitude.



Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Black nails and a purane zamane ki gaadi complete the look.

IMAGE: Esha Gupta is sooooo seductive.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: If Harry Potter's fearsome Professor Severus Snape wanted to add some colour into his life, would he choose what Shibani Dandekar is wearing? :) :)

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar