News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sara Suits Up In Style

Sara Suits Up In Style

By REDIFF STYLE
December 20, 2022 08:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai winters are not of the sub-zero variety. And in the day the mercury can climb.

That gives fashion a lot of room to play around in. It's neither too hot for blazers and turtlenecks. Nor too cold for sleeveless paraphernalia.

As the showstopper for urban unisex brand Huemn's Swag collection, Sara Ali Khan strolled, with fierce bold strides, down the ramp in a hot 'n' cold winter-summer look.

IMAGE: A pantsuit teamed with a slinky black bralette is a jugaad-type solution to all your winter blues -- the layered aspect will keep you warm and sexy.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tassles and streamers: To toast 10 years of the brand, Sara sported a 'marquee' item from the Swag line that was in collaboration with Pepsi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The light-painted south Mumbai Sorab Mansion backdrop lent more power to Sara, her suit and her business-like attitude.
Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Black nails and a purane zamane ki gaadi complete the look.
Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta is sooooo seductive.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: If Harry Potter's fearsome Professor Severus Snape wanted to add some colour into his life, would he choose what Shibani Dandekar is wearing? :) :)
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

SEE the Huemn collection flow onto the ramp.
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet India's Stylish Chess Queen
Meet India's Stylish Chess Queen
Kriti, Janhvi, Sara's Red Carpet Moments
Kriti, Janhvi, Sara's Red Carpet Moments
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
India boosts border infra to meet Chinese aggression
India boosts border infra to meet Chinese aggression
Martinez Made Messi's Dream Happen
Martinez Made Messi's Dream Happen
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
COVID-19 Isn't Slowing Down In China
Farmers protest against distillery in Punjab village
Farmers protest against distillery in Punjab village

More like this

Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend

Bam Bam Bombshells: 2022's Hottest Trend

Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta

Ananya, Khushi Make A Splash In Magenta

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances