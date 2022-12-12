Shah Rukh Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Facebook

Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Monday.

Khan, dressed in complete black with hooded jacket, reached the shrine late on Sunday night to pay his obeisance.

"The superstar was at the shrine around 11.30 pm and offered his prayers before returning," the official said.

A brief video, purportedly showing the superstar along with his personal staff and some policemen, is making rounds on the social media.

Earlier this month, Khan was photographed performing Umrah in Mecca after the shooting schedule of his film Dunki wrapped in Saudi Arabia.

SRK will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' actioner Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to release on January 25. It is Shah Rukh's first film release since Zero in 2018.