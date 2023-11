Tamannaah-Vijay Light Up A Diwali Party

It was a couples night out when film folk visited Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's home for a Diwali party.

The guest list, of course, is very long, and many more were spotted at the festivities.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma make a pretty picture as always.

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal.

Karishma Tanna with husband Varun Bangera.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

Shonali and Sonu Sood.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their son Viaan, Raj's parents Bal Krishan Kundra and Usha Rani Kundra, Shamita Shetty and Shilpa's mum, Sunanda Shetty.

Pragya Yadav and Abhishek Kapoor.

Sanyukta and Maniesh Paul.

Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.

Mana and Suneil Shetty.

Are Sushmita Sen and Roman Shawl together again? Sushmita, Roman and Sushmita's elder daughter, Renee.

Neelam Roy, Ronit Roy and son Agastya.

Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Roy.

Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dassani, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.

Govinda with wife Sunita and children Namrata and Harshvardhan.

Kanika Kapoor with Gautam Hathiramani.

Anil Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar