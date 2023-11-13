Tiger 3 Earns 42 Crores On Day 1

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has taken an excellent start at the box office with Rs 42 crore* (Rs 420 million) coming in.

Over the last few years, one waited for a big opener for Salman.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened at Rs 15.81 crore (Rs 158.1 million), Dabangg 3 fared better at Rs 24.50 crore (Rs 245 million) while Race 3 made Rs 29.17 crore (Rs 291.7 million).

His two biggest openings has been Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore/Rs 423 million) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore Rs 403.5 million).

Tiger 3 will aim for the Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) milestone on Monday.

After all, audiences didn't really step into theatres with as much fervour on Sunday, the day of its release, due to Diwali celebrations.

While the morning shows will be high, the evening and night shows may not be, as at many places, Tuesday is a regular working day. Bhai Dooj is a partial holidays on Wednesday.

The daily collections will be in the blockbuster zone and consistent enough to ensure that it stays on the higher side on week days and then the momentum will pick up all over again in the second weekend.

Audience reception to the film is a mixed bag. Neither is it being panned nor is it being hailed as the next best thing.

The critical response also ranges from being fair to good, which means the film will play on, but not emerge as an all time blockbuster that one has seen this year in the form of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.

But rest assured, it will go past the lifetime score of Tiger Zinda Hai which had netted Rs 339.25 crore (Rs 3.4 billion) back in 2017.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.