Saif Back Home After Discharge

Five days after he was operated on after being attacked at home by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

As the actor reached his Bandra residence in northwest Mumbai, he waved to the media and greeted them with a smile. Wife Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

Security has been tightened at his residence and CCTV cameras have been installed.

IMAGE: Saif waves to the crowd after being discharged. Photographs and video: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Saif thanks the crowd with folded hands.

IMAGE: Saif gives the media the thumbs-up.

SEE: Saif reaches home after being discharged from the hospital

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com