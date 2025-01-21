HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Saif Back Home After Discharge

Saif Back Home After Discharge

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 21, 2025 19:10 IST

x

Five days after he was operated on after being attacked at home by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

As the actor reached his Bandra residence in northwest Mumbai, he waved to the media and greeted them with a smile. Wife Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

Security has been tightened at his residence and CCTV cameras have been installed.

 

IMAGE: Saif waves to the crowd after being discharged. Photographs and video: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Saif thanks the crowd with folded hands.

 

IMAGE: Saif gives the media the thumbs-up.

 

 

 

 

SEE: Saif reaches home after being discharged from the hospital

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Bhai Is Recovering Steadily'
'Bhai Is Recovering Steadily'
Saif: 'Much Better Now'
Saif: 'Much Better Now'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'2.5 Inch Knife Removed From Saif's Spine'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'
'Saif Has 6 Stabs And Two Are Deep'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Know Rash Behari Bose?

webstory image 2

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 3

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor stuns in black and denim!0:36

Khushi Kapoor stuns in black and denim!

Billionaire Gautam Adani visits Maha Kumbh, performs 'seva' at ISKCON camp4:43

Billionaire Gautam Adani visits Maha Kumbh, performs...

Watch: Bhutan King's mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj Mahal0:42

Watch: Bhutan King's mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD