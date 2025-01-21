Saif Back Home After Discharge

Five days after he was operated on after being attacked at home by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.
As the actor reached his Bandra residence in northwest Mumbai, he waved to the media and greeted them with a smile. Wife Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.
Security has been tightened at his residence and CCTV cameras have been installed.
SEE: Saif reaches home after being discharged from the hospital
