'Bhai Is Recovering Steadily'

IMAGE: Saba and Saif in happier times. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared an update about the actor, who is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, after a knife attack during an attempted robbery at his home on January 16.

Taking to Instagram, Saba expressed happiness on meeting her brother after the shocking incident.

'So good to be back and spend time with Bhai,' she wrote.

'Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days. While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding Bhai n of Abba's cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, By doing nothing :) but that didn't pan out! Glad to be with family! Always together,' she added.

Abba is, of course, Saif and Sabba's legendary cricketer father, Mansur Ali 'Tiger' Pataudi.