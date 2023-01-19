News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranbir Reveals A Life Lesson

Ranbir Reveals A Life Lesson

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
January 19, 2023 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor know how to party hard and work harder.

So after attending a 'fam jam' with the Kapoors, the couple headed to the Press Club in south Mumbai to unveil the Press Club calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023.

Some nostalgic pictures spilled out and made it to the Press Club walls.

 

 

Alia and Ranbir made a pretty picture as they stood against their memories.

 

Unveiling the calendar.

 

Have you heard Alia sing Kesariya unplugged?

They made some #CoupleGoals as well, as Ranbir helped Alia out, when she stumbled on the lyrics.

 

"When I was younger, I used to think the press were my enemies and they were trying to expose me. But as I have aged, I have understood that like my job is acting, your job is to take pictures," Ranbir says.

So who's the best photographer according to Alia?

She tells us in this video.

Videos, Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranbir's 40 on 40 Playlist
Ranbir's 40 on 40 Playlist
'Ranbir leads an unglamorous life'
'Ranbir leads an unglamorous life'
Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Such A Big Star
Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Such A Big Star
Nick Walker is new CEO of Vedanta Cairn Oil and Gas
Nick Walker is new CEO of Vedanta Cairn Oil and Gas
Is Ram Setu a national heritage? Centre says...
Is Ram Setu a national heritage? Centre says...
Nadal sidelined for 6-8 weeks with hip flexor injury
Nadal sidelined for 6-8 weeks with hip flexor injury
Recipe: Grandma's Pepper Rasam
Recipe: Grandma's Pepper Rasam

More like this

Rishi Kapoor: I don't like any of Ranbir's films

Rishi Kapoor: I don't like any of Ranbir's films

What the Rishi-Ranbir relationship was like

What the Rishi-Ranbir relationship was like

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances