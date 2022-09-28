Ranbir's 40 on 40 Playlist

Raj Kapoor's grandson and Rishi and Neetu's son Ranbir proved he's a chip of the old block when he made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.
Though Bhansali's 2007 musical extravaganza bombed at the box office, everybody hailed the newcomer as a star to watch out for.
In the years to follow, his dizzying charisma, discerning talent and taste for complex characters established him as a formidable presence in Bollywood.
And like a fortunate few superstars of every generation -- Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan -- he too has some of the finest melodies filmed on him.
On his 40th birthday on September 28, special for more reasons than one -- earlier this year, he tied the knot to long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt and is expecting their first baby -- Sukanya Verma draws up a playlist of 40 riveting Ranbir songs.
Yoon Shabnami, Saawariya
Music: Monty Sharma
Lyrics: Sandeep Nath
Singer: Parthiv Gohil
Saawariya captures unrequited love through smitten eyes. Parthiv Gohil's silky rendition off screen and Ranbir's boyish zeal on it perfectly conveys this ardour against moonlit Eid revelries.
Jab Se Tere Naina, Saawariya
Music: Monty Sharma
Lyrics: Sameer
Singer: Shaan
Ranbir's teasing towel dance and Shaan's deliciously dreamy emotions combine to create a moment of intimacy in Saawariya's opulently scaled drama.
Masha Allah, Saawariya
Music: Monty Sharma
Lyrics: Sameer
Singer: Kunal Ganjawala, Shreya Ghosal
Seamlessly blending into the hushed air and gentle melodies of Saawariya's nocturnal serenade, Masha Allah stirs up an awestruck mood of besotted paeans and romantic experiences.
Khuda Jaane, Bachna Ae Haseeno
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Guptan
Singer: KK, Shilpa Rao
There's something instantly attractive about this vibrant composition alternating between magnificent declarations and tender admiration of Ranbir and Deepika Padukone's picturesque passion.
Ahista Ahista, Bachna Ae Haseeno
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Gupta
Singer: Lucky Ali, Shreya Ghosal
Lucky Ali is a bold choice to playback for Ranbir, but the sheer joie de vivre teeming out of this joyride of a track makes it a breeze.
Kya Karoon, Wake Up Sid
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Clinton Cerejo
What's not to love about this sublime beauty celebrating living-in-the-moment through the prism of wide-eyed youth? Few embody the feeling like RK and his spate of coming-of-ages have.
Wake Up Sid, Wake Up Sid
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan
Wake Up Sid's upbeat cautions in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's title song marked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between Ranbir and friend and film-maker Ayan Mukerji.
Life is Crazy, Wake Up Sid
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Uday Benegal
The feel-good fervour and exuberance in all its hues -- S-E-L are masters of this genre -- cannot get any more infectious than Life is Crazy.
Tu Jaane Na, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Atif Aslam
Atif Aslam offers a soulful summary for a broken heart as does its equally ardent chorus, the upshot is exquisite.
Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Ashish Pandit
Singer: Atif Aslam, Alisha Chinai
Tera Hone Laga Hoon's abundance of sunny sentiments and lilting beats is befitting of Ranbir and Katrina's youthful flirtations in Rajkumar Santoshi's cheerful rom-com.
Tujhe Bhoola Diya, Anjaana Anjaani
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Kumaar, Vishal Dadlani
Singer: Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak
A sad love song that proceeds to become a stirring qawaali of lovers forced apart scores big for its zingy arrangement and volatile pattern.
Aas Paas Khuda, Anjaana Anjaani
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Vishal-Shekhar
Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's grace and wisdom exuding Aas Paas Khuda has an uplifting, comforting effect on the listener.
Tumse Hi Tumse, Anjaana Anjaani
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya, Anvita Dutt Gupta, Caralisa Monteiro
Singer: Shekhar Ravjiani, Caralisa Monteiro
Tumse Hi Tumse casts hero Ranbir in a benevolent light while making a case for music director Shekhar to sing more often.
I Feel Good, Anjaana Anjaani
Music: Vishal-Shekhar
Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani
Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao
Feel good is written all over this super peppy number that celebrates life, love and Las Vegas like only Vishal-Shekhar can.
Tai Tai Phis, Chillar Party
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Nitesh Tiwari, Amit Trivedi
Singer: Amit Trivedi
Ranbir Uncle's Tai Tai Phis dance moves in a special appearance of this National Award-winning kiddie flick fan not only became a rage among tots but multiplied his fan-following within the demographic.
Sadda Haq, Rockstar
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
Rockstar is the gold standard in modern-day Bollywood soundtracks and ranks high among A R Rahman's best works. The entire album is a treasure trove of musical gems. Let's begin with Ranbir's rebellious cries in Sadda Haq.
Kun Faaya Kun, Rockstar
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: A R Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Nizami Brothers
Rockstar proved to be the turning point in Ranbir's career. It's rare for a film's music and actor's performance to be so deeply interconnected but Kun Faaya Kun's divine assertions reinforce it memorably.
Jo Bhi Main Kehna Chahoon, Rockstar
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
Irshad Kamil's brilliant penmanship, Mohit Chauhan's wholehearted fury, rock-solid Rahman and Ranbir in revelation mode contribute to the soul and sting of Jo Bhi.
Naadaan Parinde, Rockstar
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: A R Rahman, Mohit Chauhan
Rahman wows, Ranbir thrills and the audience and listener raise a toast to their combined artistry all through.
Tum Ho, Rockstar
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Mohit Chauhan, Suzanne D'Mello
Rockstar's intensity takes a breather in Tum Ho, a soothing balm of a love song that has a healing effect on every listener.
Phir Se Ud Chala, Rockstar
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
All hail Mohit Chauhan's exceptional singing in yet another shining diamond from Rockstar's musical mine.
Phir Le Aaya Dil, Barfi
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Sayeed Qadri
Singer: Arijit Singh
Ranbir's artistic and musical journey continues to soar in Barfi. Pritam's soundtrack has its finger on the whimsy and naivete of its story. But Phir Le Aaya Dil's melancholic ghazal aspires to be a little more than that and succeeds to a breath-taking effect.
Sawaali Si Raat, Barfi
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
Singer: Arijit Singh
It's hard to decide what's more impressive, Arijit's whispering lullaby or Ranbir's adorable antics against it.
Kyon, Barfi
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra
Singer: Papon, Sunidhi Chauhan
The accordion reigns supreme as Ranbir and Priyanka Chopra embark on a fanciful journey towards unknown destinations and curious fantasies in Kyon.
Main Kya Karoon, Barfi
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Ashish Pandit
Singer: Nikhil Paul George
The rapturous yearning of brand new infatuation fills every breath of Main Kya Karoon. All we can do is release a big, happy sigh.
Ilahi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh
Pritam aces it yet again in the feverish, fervent energy of Ilahi's wanderlust, one we keenly feel in Ranbir's nomad eyes and Amitabh Bhattacharya's globetrotting desires.
Kabira, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj, Tochi Raina
A gorgeous mix of pitch perfect music, lyrics and vocal performance and Ranbir and Deepika's poignant chemistry, Kabira's 'with or without you' dilemma hits a chord. And how.
Behroopiya, Bombay Velvet
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan
One of the snazziest soundtracks of Ranbir's career may belong to a movie that didn't do well, but connoisseurs of music vouch for its excellence. One whiff of the killer Behroopiya and you do too.
Darbaan, Bombay Velvet
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Papon
Bollywood's formula driven music scene is rarely open to experiments. God bless then the likes of Amit Trivedi. Jazz gets its moment in the sun most generously in his ingenious, unsung Bombay Velvet. And Darbaan is a glorious ode to its pensive mood.
Safarnama, Tamasha
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Lucky Ali
Tamasha's polarising response cannot take away the love Rahman's exhilarating soundtrack unanimously enjoys. Travel the world and back in minutes through the life changing realisations of the profound Safarnama.
Tu Koi Aur Hai, Tamasha
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: A R Rahman, Alma Ferovic, Arjun Chandy
Rahman singing for Ranbir is special. No one else in their place would do justice to a song as soul crushing and sensitive as Tu Koi Aur Hai.
Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tamasha
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh
Struggling to find a breakthrough through Ranbir's existentialist crisis, Deepika's sympathetic yet clueless lover refuses to give up leading to Tamasha's most moving moment and melody.
Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh
Anthem for the broken-hearted, Channa Mereya is as much a triumph for Arijit as it is for the messiah of unrequited romance, Ranbir Kapoor.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh
After Rockstar, Ranbir plays a heartsick musician yet again in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But the mellowed grief in its piercing title track leaves us with no room for complaint.
Ullu Ka Pattha, Jagga Jasoos
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Vivianne Pocha
Anurag Basu's adventurous musical about a boy and girl looking for one's missing parent all over the globe gives Pritam all the freedom in the world to let his hair down. And the sought after composer does exactly that. Ulla Ka Pattha is a droll example of the same.
Khaana Khaake, Jagga Jasoos
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tushar, Geet Sagar, June, Antara, Amit, Ashwin, Aroh and Sunny
Sab Khaana Khaake Daaru Peeke Chale Gaye is another. Jagga Jasoos not only inhabits the quirky soul of director its zany narrative but injects it with a vibe that results in infectious masterstrokes like this.
Phir Wohi, Jagga Jasoos
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh
Every time Arijit Singh aims for the tear glands, it's a done deal. And Phir Wohi's emotional outpouring is stuff of lump in the throat.
Ruby Ruby, Sanju
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil
Singer: Shashwat Singh, Poorvi Koutish
Rahman comes to Ranbir's rescue once again across the psychedelic haze and madcap wishes of Shashwat Singh's chants.
Shamshera, Shamshera
Music: Mithoon
Lyrics: Mithoon
Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Abhishek Nailwal
Shamshera's failure cannot diminish the allure and dynamism of its furiously epic title song about its titular daku. The more you hear it, the more you want to.
Kesariya, Brahmastra
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Singer: Arijit Singh
Love Storiyaan haters be damned, Kesariy's exuberant romance is all kinds of catchy and yet another proof of the unbeatable Ranbir-Pritam-Amitabh-Arijit combo.