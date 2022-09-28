Ranbir's 40 on 40 Playlist

Raj Kapoor's grandson and Rishi and Neetu's son Ranbir proved he's a chip of the old block when he made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.

Though Bhansali's 2007 musical extravaganza bombed at the box office, everybody hailed the newcomer as a star to watch out for.

In the years to follow, his dizzying charisma, discerning talent and taste for complex characters established him as a formidable presence in Bollywood.

And like a fortunate few superstars of every generation -- Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan -- he too has some of the finest melodies filmed on him.

On his 40th birthday on September 28, special for more reasons than one -- earlier this year, he tied the knot to long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt and is expecting their first baby -- Sukanya Verma draws up a playlist of 40 riveting Ranbir songs.

Yoon Shabnami, Saawariya

Music: Monty Sharma

Lyrics: Sandeep Nath

Singer: Parthiv Gohil

Saawariya captures unrequited love through smitten eyes. Parthiv Gohil's silky rendition off screen and Ranbir's boyish zeal on it perfectly conveys this ardour against moonlit Eid revelries.

Jab Se Tere Naina, Saawariya

Music: Monty Sharma

Lyrics: Sameer

Singer: Shaan

Ranbir's teasing towel dance and Shaan's deliciously dreamy emotions combine to create a moment of intimacy in Saawariya's opulently scaled drama.

Masha Allah, Saawariya

Music: Monty Sharma

Lyrics: Sameer

Singer: Kunal Ganjawala, Shreya Ghosal

Seamlessly blending into the hushed air and gentle melodies of Saawariya's nocturnal serenade, Masha Allah stirs up an awestruck mood of besotted paeans and romantic experiences.

Khuda Jaane, Bachna Ae Haseeno

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Guptan

Singer: KK, Shilpa Rao

There's something instantly attractive about this vibrant composition alternating between magnificent declarations and tender admiration of Ranbir and Deepika Padukone's picturesque passion.

Ahista Ahista, Bachna Ae Haseeno

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Anvita Dutt Gupta

Singer: Lucky Ali, Shreya Ghosal

Lucky Ali is a bold choice to playback for Ranbir, but the sheer joie de vivre teeming out of this joyride of a track makes it a breeze.

Kya Karoon, Wake Up Sid

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Clinton Cerejo

What's not to love about this sublime beauty celebrating living-in-the-moment through the prism of wide-eyed youth? Few embody the feeling like RK and his spate of coming-of-ages have.

Wake Up Sid, Wake Up Sid

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

Wake Up Sid's upbeat cautions in Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's title song marked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between Ranbir and friend and film-maker Ayan Mukerji.

Life is Crazy, Wake Up Sid

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Uday Benegal

The feel-good fervour and exuberance in all its hues -- S-E-L are masters of this genre -- cannot get any more infectious than Life is Crazy.

Tu Jaane Na, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam offers a soulful summary for a broken heart as does its equally ardent chorus, the upshot is exquisite.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Ashish Pandit

Singer: Atif Aslam, Alisha Chinai

Tera Hone Laga Hoon's abundance of sunny sentiments and lilting beats is befitting of Ranbir and Katrina's youthful flirtations in Rajkumar Santoshi's cheerful rom-com.

Tujhe Bhoola Diya, Anjaana Anjaani

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Kumaar, Vishal Dadlani

Singer: Mohit Chauhan, Shekhar Ravjiani, Shruti Pathak

A sad love song that proceeds to become a stirring qawaali of lovers forced apart scores big for its zingy arrangement and volatile pattern.

Aas Paas Khuda, Anjaana Anjaani

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Vishal-Shekhar

Singer: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's grace and wisdom exuding Aas Paas Khuda has an uplifting, comforting effect on the listener.

Tumse Hi Tumse, Anjaana Anjaani

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya, Anvita Dutt Gupta, Caralisa Monteiro

Singer: Shekhar Ravjiani, Caralisa Monteiro

Tumse Hi Tumse casts hero Ranbir in a benevolent light while making a case for music director Shekhar to sing more often.

I Feel Good, Anjaana Anjaani

Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Lyrics: Vishal Dadlani

Singer: Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao

Feel good is written all over this super peppy number that celebrates life, love and Las Vegas like only Vishal-Shekhar can.

Tai Tai Phis, Chillar Party

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Nitesh Tiwari, Amit Trivedi

Singer: Amit Trivedi

Ranbir Uncle's Tai Tai Phis dance moves in a special appearance of this National Award-winning kiddie flick fan not only became a rage among tots but multiplied his fan-following within the demographic.

Sadda Haq, Rockstar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

Rockstar is the gold standard in modern-day Bollywood soundtracks and ranks high among A R Rahman's best works. The entire album is a treasure trove of musical gems. Let's begin with Ranbir's rebellious cries in Sadda Haq.

Kun Faaya Kun, Rockstar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: A R Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Nizami Brothers

Rockstar proved to be the turning point in Ranbir's career. It's rare for a film's music and actor's performance to be so deeply interconnected but Kun Faaya Kun's divine assertions reinforce it memorably.

Jo Bhi Main Kehna Chahoon, Rockstar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

Irshad Kamil's brilliant penmanship, Mohit Chauhan's wholehearted fury, rock-solid Rahman and Ranbir in revelation mode contribute to the soul and sting of Jo Bhi.

Naadaan Parinde, Rockstar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: A R Rahman, Mohit Chauhan

Rahman wows, Ranbir thrills and the audience and listener raise a toast to their combined artistry all through.

Tum Ho, Rockstar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Mohit Chauhan, Suzanne D'Mello

Rockstar's intensity takes a breather in Tum Ho, a soothing balm of a love song that has a healing effect on every listener.

Phir Se Ud Chala, Rockstar

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Mohit Chauhan

All hail Mohit Chauhan's exceptional singing in yet another shining diamond from Rockstar's musical mine.

Phir Le Aaya Dil, Barfi

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Sayeed Qadri

Singer: Arijit Singh

Ranbir's artistic and musical journey continues to soar in Barfi. Pritam's soundtrack has its finger on the whimsy and naivete of its story. But Phir Le Aaya Dil's melancholic ghazal aspires to be a little more than that and succeeds to a breath-taking effect.

Sawaali Si Raat, Barfi

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

Singer: Arijit Singh

It's hard to decide what's more impressive, Arijit's whispering lullaby or Ranbir's adorable antics against it.

Kyon, Barfi

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Neelesh Mishra

Singer: Papon, Sunidhi Chauhan

The accordion reigns supreme as Ranbir and Priyanka Chopra embark on a fanciful journey towards unknown destinations and curious fantasies in Kyon.

Main Kya Karoon, Barfi

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Ashish Pandit

Singer: Nikhil Paul George

The rapturous yearning of brand new infatuation fills every breath of Main Kya Karoon. All we can do is release a big, happy sigh.

Ilahi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

Pritam aces it yet again in the feverish, fervent energy of Ilahi's wanderlust, one we keenly feel in Ranbir's nomad eyes and Amitabh Bhattacharya's globetrotting desires.

Kabira, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Rekha Bhardwaj, Tochi Raina

A gorgeous mix of pitch perfect music, lyrics and vocal performance and Ranbir and Deepika's poignant chemistry, Kabira's 'with or without you' dilemma hits a chord. And how.

Behroopiya, Bombay Velvet

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan

One of the snazziest soundtracks of Ranbir's career may belong to a movie that didn't do well, but connoisseurs of music vouch for its excellence. One whiff of the killer Behroopiya and you do too.

Darbaan, Bombay Velvet

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Papon

Bollywood's formula driven music scene is rarely open to experiments. God bless then the likes of Amit Trivedi. Jazz gets its moment in the sun most generously in his ingenious, unsung Bombay Velvet. And Darbaan is a glorious ode to its pensive mood.

Safarnama, Tamasha

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Lucky Ali

Tamasha's polarising response cannot take away the love Rahman's exhilarating soundtrack unanimously enjoys. Travel the world and back in minutes through the life changing realisations of the profound Safarnama.

Tu Koi Aur Hai, Tamasha

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: A R Rahman, Alma Ferovic, Arjun Chandy

Rahman singing for Ranbir is special. No one else in their place would do justice to a song as soul crushing and sensitive as Tu Koi Aur Hai.

Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tamasha

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh

Struggling to find a breakthrough through Ranbir's existentialist crisis, Deepika's sympathetic yet clueless lover refuses to give up leading to Tamasha's most moving moment and melody.

Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

Anthem for the broken-hearted, Channa Mereya is as much a triumph for Arijit as it is for the messiah of unrequited romance, Ranbir Kapoor.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

After Rockstar, Ranbir plays a heartsick musician yet again in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But the mellowed grief in its piercing title track leaves us with no room for complaint.

Ullu Ka Pattha, Jagga Jasoos

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi, Vivianne Pocha

Anurag Basu's adventurous musical about a boy and girl looking for one's missing parent all over the globe gives Pritam all the freedom in the world to let his hair down. And the sought after composer does exactly that. Ulla Ka Pattha is a droll example of the same.

Khaana Khaake, Jagga Jasoos

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Tushar, Geet Sagar, June, Antara, Amit, Ashwin, Aroh and Sunny

Sab Khaana Khaake Daaru Peeke Chale Gaye is another. Jagga Jasoos not only inhabits the quirky soul of director its zany narrative but injects it with a vibe that results in infectious masterstrokes like this.

Phir Wohi, Jagga Jasoos

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

Every time Arijit Singh aims for the tear glands, it's a done deal. And Phir Wohi's emotional outpouring is stuff of lump in the throat.

Ruby Ruby, Sanju

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Singer: Shashwat Singh, Poorvi Koutish

Rahman comes to Ranbir's rescue once again across the psychedelic haze and madcap wishes of Shashwat Singh's chants.

Shamshera, Shamshera

Music: Mithoon

Lyrics: Mithoon

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Abhishek Nailwal

Shamshera's failure cannot diminish the allure and dynamism of its furiously epic title song about its titular daku. The more you hear it, the more you want to.

Kesariya, Brahmastra

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh

Love Storiyaan haters be damned, Kesariy's exuberant romance is all kinds of catchy and yet another proof of the unbeatable Ranbir-Pritam-Amitabh-Arijit combo.