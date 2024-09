IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Photograph: ANI Photo

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance as a married couple when they were clicked at Mumbai airport.

The actors had gotten married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, and shared pictures on their social media feeds.

As they made their way out of the airport, the couple held hands throughout, and posed briefly for pictures.

Watch 'Adu Siddhu' at the airport