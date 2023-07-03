News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Satyaprem Ki Katha Does Well At Box Office

Satyaprem Ki Katha Does Well At Box Office

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
July 03, 2023 10:48 IST
IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The first half of 2023 has ended on a satisfying note, what with the latest Bollywood release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, doing well in its opening extended weekend of four days.

Taking a start of Rs 9.25 crore (Rs 92.5 million) on Thursday, a partial holiday due to Eid, the film took an expected dip on Friday (Rs 7 crore/Rs 70 million), which was a working day. But Saturday's collections saw double digits (Rs 10.25 crore/Rs 102.5 million), followed by Rs 12 crore* (Rs 120 million*) on Sunday.

In total, the film earned Rs 38.35 crore* (Rs 383.5 million*).

For a film which deals with a rather serious subject, Satyaprem Ki Katha has done well enough to gain traction from family audiences.

Since the film features stars like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, there are expectations of an overall good box office haul. Had this been a film featuring smaller stars then even a Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) lifetime would have been considered good enough. But in this case, anything over Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) will make the overall box office verdict better.

 

IMAGE: Avika Gor in 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Last week's release 1920: Horrors of the Heart managed to collect a bit more in the second weekend to take its total in excess of Rs 14.50 crore (Rs 145 million).

The nominal cost of making the film means that commercially, it's a safe bet.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Producer Dinesh Vijan is indeed a happy man, as the fifth weekend of his release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is still bringing in moolah.

The romcom drama has reached yet another milestone of Rs 85 crore (Rs 850 million) and there is still some fire in it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
More like this

Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara

Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara

Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

