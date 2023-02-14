Sara's Sydney Adventure

Sara Ali Khan is living it up in the land of 'Sara and Sydney... and a minute in Melbourne' and giving us a lot of pictures to prove it!

Sara tries to camouflage in a zoo in Melbourne.

Next stop: The beach, of course!

'Sunny, Smiley, Sydney', she describes it.

At the Opera House in Sydney.

Moon-watching.

Sara lets her desi girl out in Sydney.

Her Talent Manager Parth Mangla gives her company.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, also starring Aditya Roy, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.

There's also the Amazon Prime Video original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer, Disney+Hotstar's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh and Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.