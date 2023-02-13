Kareena's PURPLE Mood

Ananya is feeling random... Sara's birthday wish for mum Amrita... Nushrratt's selfie game on point...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

We totally dig Kareena Kapoor's boss lady look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

When you feel random, click a mirror selfie like Ananya Panday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable picture from her Udaipur vacay to wish mom Amrita Singh on her birthday.

'Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes my cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration', Sara tells Dingy (as Amrita Singh was known in the 1980s).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in black and wants to know, 'Who's binge watching #Farzi today?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

We have to say Nushrratt Bharuccha's selfie game is on point as is her marketing strategy.

Her film Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, releases on February 24.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh enjoys some snuggle time with Nyke before jetting off to a new destination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

'Wear what you want... date who you want...eat what you want...do what you want...love who you want...be who you want...just be kind and honest while doing so,' advises Anusha Dandekar.