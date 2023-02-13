News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena's PURPLE Mood

Kareena's PURPLE Mood

By NAMRATA THAKKER
February 13, 2023 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ananya is feeling random... Sara's birthday wish for mum Amrita... Nushrratt's selfie game on point...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

We totally dig Kareena Kapoor's boss lady look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

When you feel random, click a mirror selfie like Ananya Panday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares an adorable picture from her Udaipur vacay to wish mom Amrita Singh on her birthday.

'Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes my cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration', Sara tells Dingy (as Amrita Singh was known in the 1980s).

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in black and wants to know, 'Who's binge watching #Farzi today?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

We have to say Nushrratt Bharuccha's selfie game is on point as is her marketing strategy.

Her film Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, releases on February 24.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh enjoys some snuggle time with Nyke before jetting off to a new destination.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

'Wear what you want... date who you want...eat what you want...do what you want...love who you want...be who you want...just be kind and honest while doing so,' advises Anusha Dandekar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shiv Shastri Balboa Review
Shiv Shastri Balboa Review
'I don't carry burden of Anupam Kher'
'I don't carry burden of Anupam Kher'
When Pathaan's Villain Made You Think
When Pathaan's Villain Made You Think
Met These Wildlife Crime Fighters?
Met These Wildlife Crime Fighters?
LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive, claims Tamil leader
LTTE chief Prabhakaran is alive, claims Tamil leader
Will Aus pacer Boland retain his place for Delhi Test?
Will Aus pacer Boland retain his place for Delhi Test?
Alia Cheers Kiara-Sid At Their Reception
Alia Cheers Kiara-Sid At Their Reception

More like this

The Fabelmans Review

The Fabelmans Review

'Yash wants to take a break from KGF'

'Yash wants to take a break from KGF'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances