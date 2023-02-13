News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Meri Hindi kafi achchi ho gayi hai'

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 13, 2023 08:57 IST
One of the many pleasures of Raj and DK's Web series Farzi is to see Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi speak in Hindi.

He insisted on speaking his lines in Hindi, as he did not want to take the risk of letting someone else dub his lines.

"One performance is mine, the other is a voice giving another dimension to the character," Vijay explains to Subhash K Jha.

"I made that mistake in my Telugu film Uppena where I could not dub my lines in Telugu. My command over the language was not good enough. But from now on, I will do my own lines, no matter what the language."

 

Interestingly, Vijay does not give importance to the spoken lines.

"I believe acting is all about observation. To me, the least important part of a performance is the dialogue. I feel words always get in the way of the emotion. Silence speaks louder than words. At least, it's true of me.

"I am most expressive when I am not speaking. That's why I enjoyed shooting for the Hindi film Gandhi Talks. It has no dialogue; it's a silent film," he says.

And yes, Vijay can speak Hindi.

"Meri Hindi kafi achchi ho gayi hai (my Hindi has improved). I've been working on it."

SUBHASH K JHA
