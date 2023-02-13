Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama Review: Scripted Reality Show

The first episode of Hansika Motwani's wedding reality show has enough drama to make it a decent watch, believes Namrata Thakker.

After Moving In With Malaika, Disney+Hotstar returns with yet another reality show featuring a celebrity.

This time, it's Hansika Motwani and the show is all about her wedding to businessmen Sohael Khaturia.

Hansika and Sohael wed in December at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

All of that and much more will be showcased on Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama whose episodes will be out every Friday.

The first episode starts off with Hansika talking about her two-decade acting journey and getting ready for the new phase of her life.

We get a preview of what's in the store -- Hansika breaking down before her wedding, clashing with her mother over haldi outfits and what not.

In short, a lot of drama.

We jump right into Hansika panicking over the fact that the news about her wedding is out.

Considering she's a celeb in a country like ours, it's obvious her wedding news would not have been hidden for long so all the fuss around it seems unnecessary. But then again, it's a reality show, so we get it.

Hansika's mother Mona Motwani makes a filmi entry on a bike and then gets straight down to business, overseeing the preparations for Mata Ki Chowki.

Hansika's older brother makes a brief appearance and he's the only one who comes across as real and sane!

Both Hansika and her mother are mostly hyper for no reason.

The episode also shows Hansika and Sohael practising their dance moves for the sangeet and though she finds her beau funny while dancing, it's not. The whole segment is quite unfunny but Hansika can't stop laughing and it gets annoying.

While Hansika is pretty in every frame, she tries to be like Kareena Kapoor, making her look a bit fake.

Also, it's clear that not everything is real about this reality show. Most of it seems scripted.

Hansika's acting isn't all that good, but Mona Motwani is super fun to watch.

All in all, the first episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama is decent with a bit of drama and glam. Hopefully, the next episodes will be more dramatic to keep us hooked.

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama Review Rediff Rating: