Sara's Roman Holiday

Sara's Roman Holiday

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 03, 2024 13:57 IST
Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off to Italy and France over the weekend for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara looks summer ready in a colourful printed shirt dress as she explores Italy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The Khan siblings score fashion goals outside the Colosseum in Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sitting at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara in a quirky long kaftan dress chills with friends on a yacht.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Being silly with your brother and friends on a holiday is mandatory.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

SAK and IAK twin in black and look glamorous for the cruise party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

No holiday is complete without a cute selfie!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

This picture pretty much sums up how much fun Sara had.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
