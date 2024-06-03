Sara's Roman Holiday

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off to Italy and France over the weekend for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations.
Sara looks summer ready in a colourful printed shirt dress as she explores Italy.
The Khan siblings score fashion goals outside the Colosseum in Rome.
Sitting at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome.
Sara in a quirky long kaftan dress chills with friends on a yacht.
Being silly with your brother and friends on a holiday is mandatory.
SAK and IAK twin in black and look glamorous for the cruise party.
No holiday is complete without a cute selfie!
This picture pretty much sums up how much fun Sara had.