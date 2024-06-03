Sara's Roman Holiday

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off to Italy and France over the weekend for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara looks summer ready in a colourful printed shirt dress as she explores Italy.

The Khan siblings score fashion goals outside the Colosseum in Rome.

Sitting at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Sara in a quirky long kaftan dress chills with friends on a yacht.

Being silly with your brother and friends on a holiday is mandatory.

SAK and IAK twin in black and look glamorous for the cruise party.

No holiday is complete without a cute selfie!

This picture pretty much sums up how much fun Sara had.