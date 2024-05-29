Like Kriti's Red Hot Avatar?

Sharvari promotes a new song... Vaani seek blessings... Shahid shares look from new film...
Sharvari shares her look from a new song Taras from her horror film Munjya.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar the film releasing on June 7 also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.
Vaani Kapoor worships at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Bestie Raashii Khanna accompanied Vaani.
Shriya Pilgaonkar was also at the temple with her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar. 'The Bhasma Arati at Mahakaleshwar is a transcendental, divine experience that's beyond words,' says Shriya.
Shahid Kapoor shares his look from Deva and writes, 'Me and me just 10 years apart.'
Karisma Kapoor shares a picture of her grandfather, the legendary showman Raj Kapoorm and writes, 'This was such a special day celebrating my grandfather.'
Surbhi Jyoti posts a picture from Phuket.
Kapil Sharma takes a break to 'sit, talk, learn, love'.