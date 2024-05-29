News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Kriti's Red Hot Avatar?

Like Kriti's Red Hot Avatar?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 29, 2024 12:39 IST
Sharvari promotes a new song... Vaani seek blessings... Shahid shares look from new film...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Like Kriti Sanon's red hot avatar?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari shares her look from a new song Taras from her horror film Munjya.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar the film releasing on June 7 also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor worships at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Bestie Raashii Khanna accompanied Vaani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar was also at the temple with her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar. 'The Bhasma Arati at Mahakaleshwar is a transcendental, divine experience that's beyond words,' says Shriya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shares his look from Deva and writes, 'Me and me just 10 years apart.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a picture of her grandfather, the legendary showman Raj Kapoorm and writes, 'This was such a special day celebrating my grandfather.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti posts a picture from Phuket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma takes a break to 'sit, talk, learn, love'.

