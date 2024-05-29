News
Aishwarya, The Queen Of Cannes

Aishwarya, The Queen Of Cannes

Source: ANI
May 29, 2024 11:31 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

After captivating us with her Cannes appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the Internet by storm with behind-the-scenes shots of her getting ready for the red carpet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Clad in a bathrobe, Aishwarya is seen getting her makeup done.

She was also seen doing her eye makeup and applying mascara.

While getting ready, she struck a sensuous pose and made us go gaga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

A highlight of Aishwarya's Cannes journey were her captivating red carpet appearances, where she mesmerised onlookers with her elegance and grace.

From a stunning black and gold strapless gown to a dramatic blue and silver creation, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Aishwarya showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Her association with the Cannes Film Festival dates back to her debut in 2002, a moment etched in Bollywood history when she arrived in a chariot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the Devdas premiere.

Over the years, Aishwarya has not only graced the red carpet but also served as a jury member, bringing a touch of Indian elegance to the event.

In 2003, as a Cannes jury member, Aishwarya showed up in different Indian outfits of various styles from a green sarI with a heavily embroidered blouse to a yellow suit.

In 2007 and 2008, she walked the red carpet with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

She has also experimented with different looks during her red carpet appearances.

Remember her purple lipstick?

Last year, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a giant silver hooded gown. Her floor-sweeping gown was adorned with thousands of dainty aluminium paillettes and crystals. There was also an oversized black bow detail cinched on her waist.

From traditional Indian attire to bold and experimental looks, Aishwarya has served it all!

Source: ANI
