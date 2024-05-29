News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vaani, Disha Rock Backless Trend

Vaani, Disha Rock Backless Trend

By NAMRATA THAKKER
Last updated on: May 29, 2024 09:25 IST
The backless silhouette seems to be back in vogue these days, and Bollywood's divas prove it.

Namrata Thakker looks at some of our favourite glam ladies rocking this trend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor looks wow! as she brings sexy back in a slinky white slip dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is a fashion diva in this backless white gown, which fits her like a glove.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

We are digging all the drama that Raashii Khanna is bringing on the table with her black hooded outfit teamed with beautiful gold jewellery and edgy eye makeup.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

What should we call this picture by Hansika Motwani?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla gets her sari look right in a beautiful designer black drape with embellished halter neck, backless blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Here's Pooja Hegde slaying her desi-girl look with oomph.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

When it comes to going bold and setting new fashion trends, trust Nia Sharma to do it quite effortlessly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Classy yet sexy, that's Pranita Subhash looking gorgeous in a simple but stylish shimmery outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi, who is known to raise the temperature every now and then with her style choices, makes quite a statement with her backless choli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Television hottie Tejasswi Prakash looks smoking hawt in her powder blue body-hugging backless gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry casually dishing out summer fashion goals in a printed backless maxi dress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
