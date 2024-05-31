Sobhita's FABULOUS Life!

Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently made her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival and won over the fashion police with her chic choices, celebrates her 32nd birthday on May 31.
As the gorgeous actress turns a year older, we take a peek into her fabulous life through her Instagram feed!
Sobhita makes a photoshoot come alive in her black leather dress and how!
Taking the mandatory selfie on her vacay during the golden hour.
Chilling with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and casually dishing out fashion goals in the classic 'white-tee and denim' look.
Promoting her film Monkey Man with her director and co-actor Dev Patel.
Goofing around with sister Samanta and Producer Sharath Chandra.
'How comforting that ultimately, nothing matters,' says Sobhita sharing this beautiful picture from one of her travels.
Our birthday girl slaying yet another casual look like a diva while flaunting her Vogue Force of Fashion award.
Celebrating Pongal by enjoying her favourite kachori!
Post-dinner walks with her buddy are always fun.
Dehradun nights in winter be like!