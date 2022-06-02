News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara Sends A Postcard From Istanbul

Sara Sends A Postcard From Istanbul

By Rediff Movies
June 02, 2022 14:17 IST
Sushmita and her thoughts... Malaika-Gauri get together... Divyanka's ode to summer...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Where is Sara Ali Khan right now? Bosphorus, Istanbul, of course (More of Sara in Istanbul, London and Kashmir)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Uravshi Rautela becomes the global ambassador for Smile Train, an international children's charity organisation. She writes, 'It’s an honour & privilege to become the Global Ambassador for Smile Train & help change the world one smile at a time.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen, up close.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tisca Chopra celebrates three years of her thriller Web series, Hostages, by being grateful to her team.
'The mad love for #Hostages continues 3 years on! Big love to each one of you who loved the series and #DrMiraAnand .. And to the wonderfully talented teams of @disneyplushotstar @applausesocial @banijayasia who made the series possible .. under the masterful direction of #sudhirmishra & produced by the best producers @sameern @segaldeepak @deepak30000 @rishinegi24 And my fav streamers @madhoknikhil & #GauravBannerjee @varunmalik07 And the cherry on top @ronitboseroy dabasparvin @aashimgulati @surya_sharma_09 @anangsha @sharadjo @malhaar_rathod Also a big shoutout to @nisargmeister @devnidhib.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amala Paul explores nature.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Two of Bollywood's most glamorous ladies -- Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan -- get together for a shoot.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi on a lazy summer day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji shows off her reading corner: 'All people who read have that one corner in the house. This is mine! My window & here I love to hibernate with a good book! The one u just can’t put down.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'I love the girl in the mirror,' Krystle D'souza tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepti Naval returns to Kashmir.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

 

IMAGE: There is no age limit for learning and Amitabh Bachchan proves it: 'Learning the ropes of the recording Studio .. there can and will never be a substitute for music .. what a night/ early morning .. finished at 3 am and still reeling under the might of the head phones .. and the dance moves.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: After his stint at Cannes, A R Rahman goes on the sets of Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham in Jordan.
'Look who came all the way to Wadi Rum, Jordan to motivate the team! Thank you @arrahman sir for making us feel so special! #Aadujeevitham,' Prithviraj writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares a throwback picture with father Anil Kapoor and director Vikramaditya Motwane, as his film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completes four years: 'The last few weeks has been about enjoying Thar but today is 4 years of #bhaveshjoshisuperhero.
'I always get very emotional on june 1 for multiple reasons which I keep close to my heart .. but here are some throwback photos. A lot has changed but so many things still feel the same.
'Our film couldn’t collect at the box office and I am still fighting to recover from that in some ways. I am most grateful for the platforms and the changing cinema landscape so I can do what I love films like Ak vs Ak Ray Thar and also for the never ending love for this film and constant support and encouragement.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt remembers mum Nargis on her birth anniversary on June 1: 'Your smile kept me strong, your words kept me grounded, and your spirit lifted me at my lowest. You were the best I could ever ask for. Happy Birthday, Ma.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
