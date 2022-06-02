Sara Sends A Postcard From Istanbul

IMAGE: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shares a throwback picture with father Anil Kapoor and director Vikramaditya Motwane, as his film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero completes four years: 'The last few weeks has been about enjoying Thar but today is 4 years of #bhaveshjoshisuperhero.

'I always get very emotional on june 1 for multiple reasons which I keep close to my heart .. but here are some throwback photos. A lot has changed but so many things still feel the same.

'Our film couldn’t collect at the box office and I am still fighting to recover from that in some ways. I am most grateful for the platforms and the changing cinema landscape so I can do what I love films like Ak vs Ak Ray Thar and also for the never ending love for this film and constant support and encouragement.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram