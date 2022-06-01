News
Pranitha Shows Off Her BABY BUMP

By Rediff Movies
June 01, 2022 15:30 IST
Janhvi soaks in the sun... Inaaya spots Soha... Deepika's grateful...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Pranitha Subhash shows off her baby bump. (Do see: Pranitha's baby shower)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor gets her dose of sunshine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar shows us why we should watch his new film, Samrat Prithviraj, when it releases on June 3.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan captions this picture: 'Why can’t you hide when you are wearing polka dots? Because you will always be SPOTTED, picture courtesy Inaaya Kemmu.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone celebrates her team, who helped her look so gorgeous at Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'It’s too hot these days,' says Elli AvrRam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli EvrRam/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
