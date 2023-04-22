News
Sanya And The 'Missing' Jackfruit

Sanya And The 'Missing' Jackfruit

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 22, 2023
Amruta takes up a challenge... Raveena makes memories... Harsh gets ready for a biopic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'Interviews dediye, momos khaa liye, 2-2 kathal gift mein mille, Delhi ki baarish dekhli aur apna college bhi dekh liya. Ab wrapping up a fulfilling Day 2 of #KathalonNetflix promotions, time to go back to Mumbaiiiiii,' Sanya Malhotra says as she leaves Delhi after the promotions for Kathal

Sanya plays Mahima, a cop on a mission to find 'the missing kathal' (jackfruit).

The film streams on Netflix from May 19.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar has a task at hand: 'They say it takes #21days to form a habit. Hoping to get there soon #day7 done #100daysofyoga.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

'I hope whatever brings you peace, finds you,' wishes Raashii Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Meet Karishma Tanna's buddy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon takes a selfie and writes, 'When the day goes by, and you relive just memories.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gears up for the Abhinav Bindra biopic and takes 'small steps everyday'.

REDIFF MOVIES
