Sanya And The 'Missing' Jackfruit

'Interviews dediye, momos khaa liye, 2-2 kathal gift mein mille, Delhi ki baarish dekhli aur apna college bhi dekh liya. Ab wrapping up a fulfilling Day 2 of #KathalonNetflix promotions, time to go back to Mumbaiiiiii,' Sanya Malhotra says as she leaves Delhi after the promotions for Kathal
Sanya plays Mahima, a cop on a mission to find 'the missing kathal' (jackfruit).
The film streams on Netflix from May 19.
Amruta Khanvilkar has a task at hand: 'They say it takes #21days to form a habit. Hoping to get there soon #day7 done #100daysofyoga.'
'I hope whatever brings you peace, finds you,' wishes Raashii Khanna.
Meet Karishma Tanna's buddy.
Raveena Tandon takes a selfie and writes, 'When the day goes by, and you relive just memories.'
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor gears up for the Abhinav Bindra biopic and takes 'small steps everyday'.