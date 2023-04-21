Werewolves, vampires and chimps, it's a wild, wild world on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Bhediya

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A good dose of comedy and action flavours Varun Dhawan's werewolf adventure, which has a few surprises up its sleeve as well as something pertinent to say about the environment.

Close

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

Belgian film-maker Lukas Dhont's acclaimed coming-of-age drama touches on subjects of gender and grief through the inseparable friendship of teen boys and the devastating consequences that follow when confronted by adolescent assumptions.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Somewhere in Kolkata, unexpected romance blossoms between a feisty vampire and mousy dentist, but can this desi Edward and Bella find their happily-ever-after?

Garmi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

A UPSC aspirant is dragged into the murky world of student politics in Tigmanshu Dhulia's nine part new series.

Dead Ringers

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

David Cronenberg's 1988 psychological thriller takes the form of a six-part limited series starring a masterful Rachel Weisz as gynaecologist twins and daredevil doppelgangers endeavouring to revolutionise childbirth.

The Diplomat

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A civil servant appointed US ambassador to the UK finds herself a tad out of depth whilst balancing her shaky marriage to a fellow career diplomat.

Pakalum Pathiravum

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A wildlife photographer's journey from Kochi to Mysore takes a curious turn amidst the Maoist-dominant region of Wayanad.

Ghosted

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

They meet. They click. She disappears without a trace. His frantic search reveals she's a secret agent. Before they know it, they've signed up for a whirlwind international adventure.

Rio Connection

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Set in the mid-1970s against the backdrop of US-Italian law enforcement's takedown on organised crime, a troika on the run resolves to set base in Brazil for drug trafficking in America.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi, English

Two seasons down, Mumbai matchmaker Sima Taparia is ready to do her bit for South Asian singles wanting to settle down in the third season of Netflix's love it, hate it, cannot ignore it docuseries.

Drops of God

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

In this eight-part live action adaptation of a popular manga of the same name, a man leaves behind a wine collection worth over hundreds of millions for his estranged daughter on one condition -- she must compete against her spiritual son and oenologist extraordinaire.

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Teenage sleuths investigate the disappearance of a school senior in this six-part series streaming on ZEE5 in Tamil and Telugu.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Ant Man, Wasp and Co find themselves deep inside Quantum Realm figuring a way to escape in a brand new edition of the Marvel franchise.

Chimp Empire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The vast community of Ngogo chimps in the forests of Uganda are at the centre of this riveting documentary narrated by Mahershala Ali.