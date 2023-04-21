Kajol, Shah Rukh, Katrina Console Aditya Chopra

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed into the ages on the morning of April 20, and film folk arrived at the Chopra residence to offer their condolences.

Besides Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan,, many more personalities paid their last respects to the lady they loved and knew as 'Pam aunty'.

Kajol starred in Aditya Chopra's directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Shah Rukh Khan has been an important part of Yash Raj Films, ever since he starred in Yash Chopra's Darr. His latest film Pathaan had 'brought back the smile on Pamela's face'.

John Abraham, whose career got a new lease of life with the blockbuster Dhoom, played villain to great success once again in Pathaan.

Katrina Kaif arrives with husband Vicky Kaushal. She was Yash Chopra's last heroine in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and will be seen in the upcoming Tiger 3.

Bhumi Pednekar assisted YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma before she broke out as an actor in Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Bhumi's Dum Laga Ke Haishaco-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shilpa Shetty with Akanksha Malhotra whose brother Siddharth P Malhotra directed Rani Mukherji in the well-reviewed film, Hichki.

Pamela Chopra's daughter-in-law Rani Mukerji sees off Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary today, accompany 'Pa'.

Rani's mother Krishna Mukherjee.

Her brother Raja Mukherjee.

SEE: The Bachchans arrive.

Renu Chopra, the late Ravi Chopra's wife and the late B R Chopra's daughter-in-law.

Shabana Azmi with Dharma Production CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Boney Kapoor.

Jimmy Sheirgill got his big break in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein.

Pamela Chopra had sung quite a few songs for YRF films, including Ghar Aaja Pardesi in DDLJ. The song was composed by Lalit Pandit, seen above, and his brother Jatin Pandit.

Poonam Dhillon loved the meals curated by Pamela Chopra.

Vijay Krishna Acharya arrives with wife Anusheh Khan. He directed Tashan, Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan for Yash Raj.

Uday Chopra.

Uday Chopra greets Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

