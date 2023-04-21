Aishwarya-Abhishek Turn Sweet 16

Sonakshi makes an announcement... Ishaan turns five... Gauahar has a message...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachjchan/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan mark their 16th wedding anniversary with a beautiful selfie, and she captions it 'Sweet 16.'

We will see Aishwarya on screen next week, when her much-awaited sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2, releases on April 28.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad gets a release date, and she announces it: 'Only a powerful roar can uncover the truth #DahaadOnPrime, New Series, May 12.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan continues to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, right until the day it releases: #TereBina is one of my favourite songs from KBKJ, straight to the heart, Dil ko choota hai yeh gaana.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur goes cycling in Goa and quotes Einstein: 'Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma shares a picture from Changu Lake, Sikkim, and tells us, 'Quite an Uphill Task to Reach these Mountains but Sooooooo Damn worth it...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter completes five years in show business and writes, 'Blinked and it's been 5 years since the theatrical release of my first film and yet it feels like I'm just getting warmed up :) I wouldn't exchange this life for anything and feel blessed everyday I walk on to a set.

'Blessed that piece by piece I have the opportunity to share a little bit of my soul through my characters -- or at least have the satisfaction of busting my ass trying to reach that truthful moment.

'Thank you to all of you who enable me to do what I love, I'll never let up in giving you that love back through my work.'

Shahid Kapoor comments on his younger brother's post: 'Shine on you talented beast. Your belly has enough emotion for your eyes to show to last you a lifetime. So be authentic and express your deepest self fearlessly. March on Ishaan for the world is a stage and the spotlights on YOU.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia writes: '19th April 2013. It was 10 years ago when I uploaded my cover of Tum Hi Ho.

'My goodness... 10 years of the ups and downs, of your love and undying support, of achieving things together! You all changed my life, and I will eternally be grateful for this. Trying my hardest every day to better myself, do better work, and follow my dreams... our dreams!

'From Music to Movies (somebody pinch me) -- Dil se shukriya for being a part of my journey so far.

'Happy 10th #TeamShirleyDiwas to you all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash is 'so grateful for the Six million love'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan tells us to 'be ur own sunshine'.