Sania At Parineeti-Raghav's Reception

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza treated everyone to a look from what looked like Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception on September 27 by posting a picture and sending her warm wishes to the couple.

'Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever.' Sania posted.

Accompanying the tennis star is Sania's sister Anam.

The reception was held in Delhi, a couple of days after their dreamy weekend wedding in Udaipur on Sunday, September 24, 2023.