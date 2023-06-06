News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Samantha's State Of Mind In Turkey

Samantha's State Of Mind In Turkey

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: June 06, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have been shooting a song for their upcoming rom-com Kushi in Turkey.

While the movie is creating the right kind of buzz, the focus for now seems to be on what Samantha is doing when she's not on set.

Even elevators can be the perfect background for a quick click.

 

Guess which book is keeping Samantha company?

 

The perfect pout.

 

Samantha enjoys a Turkish bath or a hammam spa, the best way to relax.

 

A breathtaking view from her room.

 

The perfect place to enjoy a cuppa.

 

Samantha shares another view of her room.

 

Four days ago, Samantha had shared a picture with Vijay, where they were seen enjoying a meal.

She writes, 'Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby What a year it has been!!'

This picture has been clicked by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi's director.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Samantha Goes To Turkey With...
Samantha Goes To Turkey With...
Like Priyanka's RED HOT Avatar?
Like Priyanka's RED HOT Avatar?
Is Leonardo Fida Over Neelam Gill?
Is Leonardo Fida Over Neelam Gill?
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Bridge collapse: Bihar govt moves to act against firm
Railways put Odisha tragedy toll at 278 as 3 more die
Railways put Odisha tragedy toll at 278 as 3 more die
Why Starc chose to skip IPL for Test cricket revealed!
Why Starc chose to skip IPL for Test cricket revealed!
NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market
NSE to reduce time for trades in unlisted market

More like this

Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday

Rakul's Bikini Beach Holiday

Pretty Woman Mukti Mohan

Pretty Woman Mukti Mohan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances