Samantha Goes To Turkey With...

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda obviously believe mixing work with a lot of fun.
So while shooting a song for their rom-com Kushi in Turkey, they decided to check out the land of the Ottomans where Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected president on Sunday.
Sam shares a picture where she is 'still dreaming'.
Vijay, meanwhile, gets touristy.
And yes, he's dreaming too!
Vijay and Samantha will be in Turkey for a month.
This is the second time the actors are collaborating in a film, after Mahanati.
Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and will release on September 1 in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.