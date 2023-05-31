News
Samantha Goes To Turkey With...

Samantha Goes To Turkey With...

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 31, 2023 11:19 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda obviously believe mixing work with a lot of fun.

So while shooting a song for their rom-com Kushi in Turkey, they decided to check out the land of the Ottomans where Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected president on Sunday.

Sam shares a picture where she is 'still dreaming'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay, meanwhile, gets touristy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

And yes, he's dreaming too!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Vijay and Samantha will be in Turkey for a month.

This is the second time the actors are collaborating in a film, after Mahanati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and will release on September 1 in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

REDIFF MOVIES
