Like Priyanka's RED HOT Avatar?

B-town ladies sure upped their fashion game in May and wowed us with their sizzling, sultry and chic choices.

Namrata Thakker picks the ladies who know how to grab attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

For a Bulgari event in Venice, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went ultra glamorous in a deep red, body-hugging co-ord set and finished off her look with a statement neckpiece and red hot lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone, who is now the global ambassador for Cartier, looks elegant in her white wrap dress paired with exquisite Cartier jewelry.

Her million dollar smile makes her look prettier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The summer just got hotter thanks to Janhvi Kapoor looking like a glam diva in a sultry neon green halter neck dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda raises the temperature in a printed maxi dress perfect for a summer party featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Pink is summer's favourite colour, and we love how Rakul Singh is rocking her jumpsuit in the hottest shade of the season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor channels her inner barbie in a stunning one-shoulder gown, as she steps out to party with her friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Giving us major retro disco vibes in a glittery black and gold outfit, here's Esha Gupta doing what she knows best -- slaying the fashion game.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen gives power dressing a whole new definition in a plush velvet pantsuit with a deep neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy can make any outfit look effortlessly hot even if it's a simple summery co-ord set in sunset ombre colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's denim-paired-with-black-satin-shirt look is not only easy to pull off in summers, but it's chic and vogue too.