Like Priyanka's RED HOT Avatar?

B-town ladies sure upped their fashion game in May and wowed us with their sizzling, sultry and chic choices.
Namrata Thakker picks the ladies who know how to grab attention.
For a Bulgari event in Venice, Priyanka Chopra Jonas went ultra glamorous in a deep red, body-hugging co-ord set and finished off her look with a statement neckpiece and red hot lips.
Deepika Padukone, who is now the global ambassador for Cartier, looks elegant in her white wrap dress paired with exquisite Cartier jewelry.
Her million dollar smile makes her look prettier.
The summer just got hotter thanks to Janhvi Kapoor looking like a glam diva in a sultry neon green halter neck dress.
Kriti Kharbanda raises the temperature in a printed maxi dress perfect for a summer party featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Pink is summer's favourite colour, and we love how Rakul Singh is rocking her jumpsuit in the hottest shade of the season.
Shanaya Kapoor channels her inner barbie in a stunning one-shoulder gown, as she steps out to party with her friends.
Giving us major retro disco vibes in a glittery black and gold outfit, here's Esha Gupta doing what she knows best -- slaying the fashion game.
Sushmita Sen gives power dressing a whole new definition in a plush velvet pantsuit with a deep neckline.
Mouni Roy can make any outfit look effortlessly hot even if it's a simple summery co-ord set in sunset ombre colour.
Karishma Tanna's denim-paired-with-black-satin-shirt look is not only easy to pull off in summers, but it's chic and vogue too.