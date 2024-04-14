News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 persons open fire outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home

2 persons open fire outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 14, 2024 10:49 IST
Two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house here early Sunday morning leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan greets his fans on the occasion of Eid at his residence in Mumbai on April 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Security outside Khan's residence was stepped up and the police were collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near his house to identify the persons, he said.

 

Local police, crime branch personnel and a team of forensic experts reached the spot to collect evidence and started a probe into the incident, the official said.

There was no official word from the police or Khan's family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

The FIR was based on a complaint lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visited the Bandra-based residence of Khan and ran an artist management company.

The e-mail stated that Khan must have seen an interview given to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (you'll see something shocking next time), police earlier said.

In June 2022, an unidentified person threatened Khan via a handwritten note, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
