Your safety is govt's responsibility, Maharashtra CM tells Salman Khan

Your safety is govt's responsibility, Maharashtra CM tells Salman Khan

Source: PTI
April 16, 2024 19:23 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra in Mumbai’s western suburbs and assured him of protection after two persons were arrested in connection with firing at his house.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan at their Bandra home, Mumbai, April 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, Shinde said stringent action will be taken against those involved in the firing.

 

Shinde also said he has instructed the Mumbai police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family members.

"I have assured Salman Khan that the government stands behind him and his safety is the government's responsibility. The government will ensure that no one dares do such an act in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Two persons -- Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) -- who were on the run after firing at Khan's house on Sunday, were nabbed late Monday night from a temple premises in Gujarat's Kutch district.

One of them, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fired five rounds -- one of which hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, according to the police.

"The police are investigating and the truth will come out. The police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them," Shinde said.

Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, his son and Congress legislator Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal were also present at Khan's residence during Shinde's visit.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
