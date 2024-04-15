Police track CCTV footage of Salman house shooters, question bike owner

The police are questioning the owner of the motorcycle allegedly used by unidentified persons in the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Police forensic team collects evidence after two unidentified persons opened fire at actor Salman Khan’s home, Mumbai, April 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The motorcycle, which was abandoned near Mount Mary Church, a little over a kilometre from the actor's house, was registered in the name of a man living in the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The man had recently sold the two-wheeler to someone else, assistant commissioner of police Panvel Ashok Rajput said.

Two persons fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot.

A probe revealed that the abandoned two-wheeler was registered in the name of a person residing in Panvel, and a team from the crime branch went there and brought the vehicle owner and two others for questioning, the official said.

According to officials, the suspects abandoned the vehicle near the church, walked some distance and took an autorickshaw to Bandra railway station.

They boarded a train going towards Borivali but alighted at Santacruz railway station and walked out, they said.

The police are questioning several other persons and recording their statements, he said, adding that the CCTV footage from the area is also being examined.

The police have formed more than a dozen teams to probe the incident, and some have been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi, the official said.

"So far, we have not arrested or detained anybody in the case, but our inquiry is going on with several people," he said.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an ”unidentified person” under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.