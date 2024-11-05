News
Home  » News » If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat

If he wants to stay alive...: Salman gets fresh threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 05, 2024 10:07 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received received another threat, a police official said on Tuesday, adding the person who threatened the actor has demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has previously faced threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Photograph: ANI Photo

The threat message was received on the Mumbai traffic police helpline and an officer read it around midnight, the official said.

The person who sent the message claimed he is brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the police official said.

 

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” the message said.

Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan, sources said, adding police are also checking if the message is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
