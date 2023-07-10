Photograph: Kind courtesy Somy Ali/Instagram

Somy Ali, who has starred in 1990s' films like Bulund, Anth and Yaar Gaadar, is better known as Salman Khan's ex.

Ali recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with a cryptic message, calling out to her alleged abuser.

'I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet I will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, & every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser's a huge star and you are friends with him,' she writes.

'He can make or break your career.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Somy Ali/Instagram

'You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times.

'Might I add a very good human being stated that this abuser is a very 'pyara insaan remember I am quoting an actor whom I have the utmost respect for, but I also know why he's in a bind.

'Point in caes here, you will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a vey happy ending. And before you troll pitiful souls start shooting your profanities my way, just no that I do not read them and don't have time for it.

'You did not have yo live my life. You were not behind those closed doors and you have the audacity to claim to know my life, my incidents and all that I endured.

'What I experienced be it good or bad, you don't know it.

'You are merely speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let's put an end to this please. It has to stop.'

Somy ends with hashtags like '#believe #freedomofspeech #mytruth #salmankhan #somyali #iwillnotstoprltellingmytruth #harveyweinstein #cosby #subhahghai #jiahkhan #cowardiceorcourage #donygiveuponyourdreams #truthalwayscomesout #somyali.'