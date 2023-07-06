News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Salaar Teaser: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage

Salaar Teaser: Prabhas Is Out On A Rampage

By MAYUR SANAP
July 06, 2023 11:36 IST
Salaar looks like a solid treat for action junkies, notes Mayur Sanap.

The hotly anticipated teaser for the Prabhas starrer Salaar is finally here and it looks like a solid treat for action junkies.

The little less than two-minute teaser gives a glimpse into the dark world that Director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame has created.

 

The teaser opens with pulsating background score as we see Tinnu Anand being surrounded by a bevy of armed men, pointing their guns at him.

'In simple English,' he says in a calm voice, as he hypes up the entry of Prabhas. 'Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous, but not in Jurassic Park.'

The dialogue is intercut to sweeping visuals of Prabhas wielding an axe, a dagger-shaped sword and holding guns without directly revealing his face, hinting that he is the apex predator in this violent world.

It is followed by a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran's villainous avatar who is seen sporting a nose ring, earring and a black tilak.

 

The teaser ends with a bang as we learn that Salaar is going to be a two-part film and the first installment is titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

The entire vibe of Salaar is similar to KGF and there is a lot of chatter already that the two films are set in the same universe.

Since the teaser doesn't reveal much about it, we will have to wait till the trailer's release to know more.

 

The film also stars Shruti Haasan, but her presence is missing in the teaser.

Salaar arrives in cinemas on September 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

MAYUR SANAP
