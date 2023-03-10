Salman, Ranbir At Satish Kaushik Funeral

The mortal remains of Satish Kaushik, who succumbed to a fatal heart attack early on March 9, returned to the city where he earned fame and fortune later on Thursday.

Friends and colleagues paid their last respects to the fine actor at his funeral at the Versova crematorium, north west Mumbai, and offer support to his family.

Satish Kaushik played Rishi Kapoor's best friend in the latter's last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor arrives to pay his respects.

In his long career, is there anyone Satish Kaushik had not worked with? Here's his Pardesi Babu co-star Shilpa Shetty.

Abhishek Bachchan worked with Satishji in Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa. Also seen here is Ishaan Khatter, extreme right.

Abhishek hugs Anupam Kher, one of Satish Kaushik's dearest friends.

It was Kher, one of the Three Musketeers, as Anil Kapoor used to describe the three friends, who broke the tragic news on social media.

Salman Khan starred with Satishji in films like God Tussi Great Ho, Bharat, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Chal Mere Bhai. Kaushik also directed Salman in the big hit, Tere Naam.

Javed Akhtar knew Satishji from his Mr India days. In fact, the actor was last seen celebrating Holi at Javedsaab's home.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

Boney Kapoor gave Satish Kaushik a chance to direct his first film, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Arjun Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik directed Sanjay Kapoor's debut film, Prem.

Neelima Azeem.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Satish Kaushik

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Johnny Lever.

Anu Malik.

Indra Kumar.

Rakesh Bedi.

Ila Arun.

Satish Shah.

Abbas-Mustan.

Rakhi Sawant with a friend.

Subhash Ghai.

Chunky Pandey.

Raj Babbar came with his brother.

Sudhir Mishra, who wrote the dialogues for the classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron with Satishji.

Tannaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani.

Delnaaz Irani.

Satish Kaushik's funeral procession.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar