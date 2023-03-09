Pictures From Satish Kaushik's Life

Satish Kaushik made his acting debut with Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom in 1983 and turned director with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja 10 years later.

He was recently seen in the Rakul Preet-starrer Chhatriwali and his last release as an actor will be Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which stars his close friend Anupam Kher.

A vibrant personality, his pictures were as colourful as his life.

Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at this fine actor's life.

Satish Kaushik poses one last time with his Emergency co-star and director Kangana Ranaut and co-star Anupam Kher.

'Pleasure to be at the Wrap Party of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. It was a great journey and a beautiful experience to be directed by Kangana Ranaut. You are amazing KANGANA. CHEERS to the entire team,' he had posted.

Satish Kaushik catches up with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Tabu and Ramesh Taurani at the Mumbai airport lounge before taking off for work.

Celebrating New Year's Eve with his family -- wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika -- in Goa.

With the Khan brothers, Sohail, Salman, Arbaaz.

'Great pre new year cum cast get together at Arbaaz's home after completion of our movie Patna Shukla.. it was great fun.'

A priceless picture with his dear friend Anil Kapoor.

A throwback picture of Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi and Satish Kaushik in the television series Raj Se Swaraj Tak.

'Khersaab thank you for sharing the most memorable picture from 1985... I love being behind my dearest friend always,' he had written.

Satish Kaushik came to Mumbai on August 9, 1979, to pursue his dreams in showbiz.

He got his big break as 'Calendar' in Shekhar Kapur's big hit Mr India.

'25th May is lucky date for me. On this day 35 years back Mr India was released and 21 years back Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai starting @tusshark89 & @kareenakapoorkhan was released which was also a blockbuster. Thanks to all my fans and well wishers for all the love,' Satish had written.

He went on to do many memorable roles, tickling our funny bone every now and then.

Here, he's seen with Akshay Kumar in Mr And Mrs Khiladi.

While he carved a successful career as an actor and director, he faced his share of lows as well.

The failure of his lavishly mounted directorial Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja deeply hurt him, and he had written, 'Remembering the day ... Baba Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Me, Shekhar Kapoor, Madam Sridevi & Boney Kapoor on the first day shoot of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja .. that day I dreamt of this being a master stroke at the box office, but it turned out to be disaster stroke at the box office. I was heartbroken but never broke my confidence and that's why this failure is very close to my heart.

He went on to direct hits as well.

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, which launched Tusshar Kapoor's career, was a hit.

'It was great to meet my Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai star Tusshar and his super star Lakshya last Sunday .. He is so cute .. Vanshika my daughter just adored him .. all my love to Lakshya,' Kaushik had posted.