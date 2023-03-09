The Last Pictures Of Satish Kaushik's Life

Satish Kaushik was always known to be a man full of life.

Soni Razdan, in her condolence tweet, described him as a 'jolly, gentle soul, always laughing', perfectly capturing the person he was known to be.

So it's no surprise that his last pictures on Instagram saw him laughing and partying with friends.

Satish Kaushik celebrates Holi at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's home at their annual Holi bash.

Richa Chadha, seen here with husband Ali Fazal, tweeted that this picture was taken just '48 hours ago' before Kaushik passed away.

With the host Javed Akhtar.

Satish Kaushik had captioned the pictures: 'Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone. #friendship #festival # colours.'

With Mahima Chaudhry.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Satish Kaushik/Instagram