News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Last Pictures Of Satish Kaushik's Life

The Last Pictures Of Satish Kaushik's Life

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 09, 2023 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Satish Kaushik was always known to be a man full of life.

Soni Razdan, in her condolence tweet, described him as a 'jolly, gentle soul, always laughing', perfectly capturing the person he was known to be.

So it's no surprise that his last pictures on Instagram saw him laughing and partying with friends.

 

Satish Kaushik celebrates Holi at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's home at their annual Holi bash.

Richa Chadha, seen here with husband Ali Fazal, tweeted that this picture was taken just '48 hours ago' before Kaushik passed away.

 

 

With the host Javed Akhtar.

Satish Kaushik had captioned the pictures: 'Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone. #friendship #festival # colours.'

 

With Mahima Chaudhry.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Satish Kaushik/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'
'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'
Here's where you've seen these Satish Kaushik movies before
Here's where you've seen these Satish Kaushik movies before
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
Ukrainians, Russians Battle For Bakhmut
Ukrainians, Russians Battle For Bakhmut
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Mumbai police seek details of rented out properties
Mumbai police seek details of rented out properties
'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'
'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'

More like this

'Royal families are very sensitive'

'Royal families are very sensitive'

What Satish Kaushik has in common with Aamir Khan

What Satish Kaushik has in common with Aamir Khan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances