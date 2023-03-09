'Satishji, it was not your turn'

'Thank you for the cinema, thank you for the laughs.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Twitter

Satish Kaushik passed into the ages on March 9, leaving behind many shocked friends and colleagues.

Some of them mourned the loss on social media.

Akshay Kumar: Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushikji's demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he's already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti

Sanjay Dutt: Rest in peace #SatishKaushik. You will be deeply missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to your family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher: जानता हूँ 'मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!' पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! ओम् शांति! #SatishKaushik #Friend

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A wonderful Actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing Director, A regarded alumni from National School Of Drama. Left us too soon #SatishKaushikJi. Lots of Love and Power to the Family. Rest In Peace.

Suniel Shetty: Today, we've lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Hansal Mehta: Satishji gone too soon. Don't even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together Ek Director Ki Maut now is no longer a film. Om Shanti.

Manoj Bajpayee: Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Ali Fazal: Just day before i met you, we played Holi.. we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon . This wasn't your time sir. I dont want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family.

Abhishek Bachchan: Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushikji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Arbaaz Khan: RIP Satishji You will be missed Om Shanti.

Soni Razdan: Shocked and heartbroken to hear our contemporary @satishkaushik2 is no more. Many of us met him for the first time while we were shooting Mandi. He was a jolly gentle soul always laughing. It's very hard to believe he's gone. RIP dear Satish we will miss you terribly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

Madhur Bhandarkar: I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushikji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti. @satishkaushik2

Randeep Hooda: You have been a part of our life since our childhood.. Thanks for all the entertainment Satishji .. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Twitter

Kangana Ranaut: Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushikji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti

Ritiesh Deshmukh: Can't believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co-actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushikji #RestInPeace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahima Chaudhary/Instagram

Mahima Chaudhary: Heartbroken. Life is uncertain yes. Since I started my journey in films You were my biggest cheer leader @satishkaushik2178. U & @anupampkher. U gone too soon. Had I known this was our last meeting would have hugged u longer, talked more... Trying to find peace in knowing you were celebrating life till the last day, enthusiastically working and happy & joyous. Hoping family & friends find strength to endure the pain.

Javed Akhtar: Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years. He was twelve years younger than me . Satishji, it was not your turn.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Neha Dhupia: Thank you for the cinema, thank you for the laughs … rest in peace Satish Kaushikji. My love and strength to the family … #gonetoosoon

Armaan Malik: Woke up to a very disturbing news. Satishji was like a best friend to me. I cannot explain how devastated I am at his sudden demise.. heartbroken

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Sunny Deol:Heart breaking news of #SatishKaushikji passing away. Can't believe it. He was such a happy person. May God grant strength to the family and our industry to overcome this loss. Om Shanti!

Anup Jalota: The loss of a friend like you is something that can never be recovered. Gone too soon, Satish. You will always be in my thoughts and in the heart of millions of your fans. You wore many hats and had a heart of gold. We will miss you. Rest in Peace.

Anand Pandit: Heartbroken hear of #SatishKaushikji's sudden demise. He was not only a talented artist but also a human with strong intellect. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhash Ghai/Twitter

Subhash Ghai: It's just shattering that we lost our one best friend #DEAR SATISH -- a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis. A great artiste. Greater human being greatest friend I know left us so sudden so soon.

Narendra Modi: Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushikji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Amit Shah: Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushikji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti.