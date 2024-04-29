Ruslaan Sees Poor Collections At Box Office

IMAGE: Sushrii Mishraa and Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan.

This is turning out to be a low season for the movies, where nothing seems to be working at the box office, be it action, drama or romance. The presence of stars don't seem to matter either.

Last week's release, Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, took a start of just Rs 4 crore* (Rs 40 million*).

It has become so challenging to cross even the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark on a daily basis and that's disheartening because just a few weeks back, we had Crew enticing audiences with its all-women cast.

But theatres are looking deserted since. Holdover releases (barring Maidaan) are collecting in lakhs.

There is an open week ahead and one waits to see if there is a dip in collections or whether Ruslaan stays stable, something that would be difficult to achieve.

Hopefully, Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth will revive 2024 when it releases on May 10.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.