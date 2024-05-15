Didn't say Muslims, I meant poor: Modi on Banswara speech

In a bid to clarify his 'infiltrators' and 'those with more children' remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he did not only talk about Muslims but spoke about every poor family, adding that the day he starts doing Hindu-Muslim, he will be 'unworthy of public life'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Koderma on Tuesday, May 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interview with News18, Modi said that he does not market love towards Muslims, "I do not work for a vote bank. I believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas."

"I am shocked. Who told you that whenever one talks of people with more children, the inference is they are Muslims? Why are you so unjust towards Muslims? This is the situation in poor families too. Where there is poverty, there are more children, irrespective of their social circle. I didn't mention either Hindu or Muslim. I have said that one should have as many children as you can take care of. Don't let a situation arise where the government has to take care of your children," the prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The day I start doing Hindu-Muslims, I won't be entitled to live in the public domain. I won't do Hindu-Muslim. This is my pledge," Modi said.

Earlier, in a public rally in Rajasthan, Modi alleged Congress wants to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among 'those having more children', citing former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that Muslims had the first claim on the country's resources.

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom -- Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," he claimed.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children.

"It will distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" Modi had said.

-- with inputs from PTI