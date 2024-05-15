News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Royals's Dhamaal View Of Play-Offs Slot

Royals's Dhamaal View Of Play-Offs Slot

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 15, 2024 09:36 IST
Rajasthan Royals

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X
 

The wait is over!

Rajasthan Royals have secured their spot in the IPL 2024 play-offs after a thrilling match between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants.

RR became the second team after the Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for the play-offs.

Rajasthan Royals

RR's social media handle posted a funny meme from the Bollywood movie Dhamaal. The meme featured an actor racing away with the car, leaving Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey behind.

The meme implied that DC, who had already dented their play-off chances, also affected LSG's chances and RR benefitted from it.

Just like the guy who zoomed past the competition in Dhamaal, the Royals are racing towards the finals.

Rajasthan Royals

Currently sitting at No. 2 in the IPL 2024 points table, the Royals have their sights set on an even bigger prize.

Next up, they face Punjab Kings on Thursday, May 16, 2024, and with their winning momentum, they are ready to roar into the top spot!

REDIFF CRICKET
