Roller Coaster Ride For Fighter At Box Office

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter

It was a roller coaster ride for Fighter in its opening extended weekend at the box office.

It started on a note lower than what's expected from a biggie like this. So even though Rs 24.6 crore (Rs 246 million) came in, the bare minimum expectation from the Hrithik Roshan led film was Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

But it grew on the Republic Day holiday and scored Rs 41.20 crore (Rs 412 million) been scored. A growth of around 70 percent for an action film is quite rare and that infused life back in it.

But just when it seemed the momentum would start peaking, collections dropped down to Rs 27.6 crore (Rs 276 million).

The numbers went up on Sunday with Rs 28 crore* (Rs 280 million) but the jump wasn't big.

The Siddharth Anand directed film has now entered the 100 crore Club with its current total standing at Rs 121.40 crore* (Rs 1.214 billion).

In isolation, this is a fine number, but one can't compare this with 2023's action biggies like Pathaan, Jawan and Animal.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have done quite well before with Bang Bang Rs 181 crore/Rs 1.81 billion), which will be surpassed and War (Rs 318 crore/Rs 3.18 billion), which is out of reach.

As for the personal milestones, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have something to celebrate.

Fighter is the seventh Rs 100 Crore Club film for Hrithik after War, Krrish 3, Bang Bang, Super 30, Agneepath and Kaabil.

Deepika gets her 10th century with Fighter, a feat that no other actress has achieved so far. Her other 100 Crore Club films included Pathaan, Padmaavat, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, '83 and Race 2.

All eyes are now on how the film performs on the weekdays.

Since collections have been controlled through the weekend, a drop in the vicinity of 50 percent (when compared to Thursday) can be expected. One hopes that even if that happens, the collections should stabilise as there is a lot at stake for all involved with this film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.