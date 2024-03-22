At Kriti-Pulkit's Sangeet Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat gave everyone a peek into their sangeet ceremony, when they posted pictures on social media.
The couple looked, in equal parts, very romantic and vibrant, as they celebrated an important ceremony during their March wedding.
Kriti and Pulkit just can't look away.
'The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren't any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrats and Kharbandas were the perfect team,' Kriti writes.
The bride can't stop dancing.
Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15 in their hometown, Delhi.
