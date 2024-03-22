At Kriti-Pulkit's Sangeet Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat gave everyone a peek into their sangeet ceremony, when they posted pictures on social media.

The couple looked, in equal parts, very romantic and vibrant, as they celebrated an important ceremony during their March wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit just can't look away.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

'The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren't any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrats and Kharbandas were the perfect team,' Kriti writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The bride can't stop dancing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Take a look at pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15 in their hometown, Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Do you know how they fell in love?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

They sure do make a cute couple, and here's more proof!