News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Kriti-Pulkit's Sangeet Ceremony

At Kriti-Pulkit's Sangeet Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 22, 2024 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat gave everyone a peek into their sangeet ceremony, when they posted pictures on social media.

The couple looked, in equal parts, very romantic and vibrant, as they celebrated an important ceremony during their March wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit just can't look away.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

'The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren't any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrats and Kharbandas were the perfect team,' Kriti writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The bride can't stop dancing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Take a look at pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15 in their hometown, Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Do you know how they fell in love?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

They sure do make a cute couple, and here's more proof!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
PICTURES: Kriti-Pulkit's Mehendi Ceremony
PICTURES: Kriti-Pulkit's Mehendi Ceremony
FIRST PICTURES: Kriti Weds Pulkit
FIRST PICTURES: Kriti Weds Pulkit
How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love
How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love
SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case
SC denies bail to K Kavitha in Delhi excise scam case
BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with BJD
BJP to go solo in Odisha, no alliance with BJD
It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener
It's Starc vs Cummins as KKR face Sunrisers in opener
Can Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?
Can Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?

More like this

Pulkit-Kriti's cute PDA on social media

Pulkit-Kriti's cute PDA on social media

'I have never been comfortable in my skin'

'I have never been comfortable in my skin'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances