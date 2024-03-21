News
Rediff.com  » Movies » PICTURES: Kriti-Pulkit's Mehendi Ceremony

PICTURES: Kriti-Pulkit's Mehendi Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 21, 2024 12:03 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who got married on March 15, shared pictures of their mehendi ceremony on social media.

One of the aww-inducing pictures showed Pulkit applying henna on Kriti's hand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

And then he kissed her! 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The post was captioned: 'Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti picks a beige lehenga with a matching corset top while Pulkit wears a green embroidered sherwani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Earlier on Tuesday, Kriti had posted pictures of her 'pehli rasoi' which shows a dessert prepared by her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Here's how Kriti and Pulkit fell in love.

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
