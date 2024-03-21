PICTURES: Kriti-Pulkit's Mehendi Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who got married on March 15, shared pictures of their mehendi ceremony on social media.

One of the aww-inducing pictures showed Pulkit applying henna on Kriti's hand.

And then he kissed her!

The post was captioned: 'Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye.'

Kriti picks a beige lehenga with a matching corset top while Pulkit wears a green embroidered sherwani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kriti had posted pictures of her 'pehli rasoi' which shows a dessert prepared by her.

