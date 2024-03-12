How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love

After Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beautiful Goan wedding, we hear Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will get hitched next, on March 13. Apparently, their shaadi will take place in Delhi.
But before that happens, Namrata Thakker takes a look at how their romance started.
Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding.
But it was during the shoot of Anees Bazmee's action-comedy Pagalpanti (2019) that sparks began to fly between the two. They were inseparable by the time they finished filming.
Kriti confirmed the news in an interview while promoting Pagalpanti.
'No. They are not rumours,' Ms Kharbanda had said in an interview to a media outlet, making their relationship status official.
Apart from Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti have done another film together: Bejoy Nambiar's Taish (2020).
From attending family functions to going on holidays and sharing loved-up pictures on social media, it's been five years since Kriti and Pulkit have been serving us #CoupleGoals.
In January, the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony and the news went viral after pictures from their roka started doing the rounds.
Kriti and Pulkit are allegedly getting married this week, according to their leaked shaadi invite.
Since Pulkit and Kriti hail from Delhi and their families still reside there, the wedding will reportedly be held in the city.