How Kriti-Pulkit Fell In Love

After Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beautiful Goan wedding, we hear Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will get hitched next, on March 13. Apparently, their shaadi will take place in Delhi.

But before that happens, Namrata Thakker takes a look at how their romance started.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 romantic comedy Veerey Ki Wedding.

IMAGE: Celebrating Valentine's Day on a yacht. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

But it was during the shoot of Anees Bazmee's action-comedy Pagalpanti (2019) that sparks began to fly between the two. They were inseparable by the time they finished filming.

IMAGE: Twinning in pink. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti confirmed the news in an interview while promoting Pagalpanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

'No. They are not rumours,' Ms Kharbanda had said in an interview to a media outlet, making their relationship status official.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Apart from Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti have done another film together: Bejoy Nambiar's Taish (2020).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

From attending family functions to going on holidays and sharing loved-up pictures on social media, it's been five years since Kriti and Pulkit have been serving us #CoupleGoals.

IMAGE: Enjoying their favourite burger together. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

In January, the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony and the news went viral after pictures from their roka started doing the rounds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit are allegedly getting married this week, according to their leaked shaadi invite.

IMAGE: The lovely couple seek blessings at the Golden Temple. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Since Pulkit and Kriti hail from Delhi and their families still reside there, the wedding will reportedly be held in the city.