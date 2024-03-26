Kriti-Pulkit's Haldi Was Unconventional

If you weren't invited for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's Delhi wedding, just bookmark our pages!
After sharing mehendi and sangeet pictures, the couple shares scenes from their haldi ceremony.
'Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for Pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw Pulkit into the pool :) I'm grateful!' Kriti explains.
Kriti wears an embellished orange lehenga choli while Pulkit dons a yellow kurta with white pajamas.
Look adorable, don't they?
Kriti steals a glance.
Many more fun moments.
That's when Pulkit was thrown into the pool!
Pulkit can't stop dancing.
Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15.