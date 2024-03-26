News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kriti-Pulkit's Haldi Was Unconventional

Kriti-Pulkit's Haldi Was Unconventional

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 26, 2024 16:54 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

If you weren't invited for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's Delhi wedding, just bookmark our pages!

After sharing mehendi and sangeet pictures, the couple shares scenes from their haldi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

'Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for Pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw Pulkit into the pool :) I'm grateful!' Kriti explains.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti wears an embellished orange lehenga choli while Pulkit dons a yellow kurta with white pajamas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Look adorable, don't they?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti steals a glance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Many more fun moments.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

That's when Pulkit was thrown into the pool!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Pulkit can't stop dancing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

Kriti and Pulkit got married on March 15.

REDIFF MOVIES
