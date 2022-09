Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding festivities have begun!

On September 29, the couple hosted their mehendi function in New Delhi.

Richa shares some pictures and writes, '#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa looks stunning in an embroidered pink lehenga from the shelves of Rahul Mishra.

Ali complements her in a white angrakha by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The couple will get married on October 4 in Mumbai.